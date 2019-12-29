Play

Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Inactive as expected

Fournette (neck/illness) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts.

The 24-year-old was downgraded to doubtful Saturday due to flu-like symptoms and posted on Twitter he likely wouldn't be able to play, and he ultimately won't be suiting up Sunday. Rookie fifth-round pick Ryquell Armstead should step into a heavy backfield workload in the season finale for the Jaguars.

