Fournette (quad) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Texans.

With Fournette unavailable Sunday, Chris Ivory is expected to draw the start at running back in his place, with T.J. Yeldon also on track to see added work in the Jaguars' Week 15 backfield. While this is a hit to those whose fantasy playoff spots Fournette helped secure, it's believed that he won't miss time beyond Sunday's contest, which puts the 2017 first-rounder on track to return to action next weekend against the 49ers.