Fournette (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Meanwhile, T.J. Yeldon (ankle) is in uniform for the contest and in line to head Jaguars' rushing attack in Week 3, with Corey Grant in line to work in a change-of-pace/pass-catching role that could yield PPR dividends. Brandon Wilds is also on hand in a reserve capacity. Given that Fournette was able to practice in a limited fashion this past week, he would appear to have a solid chance to play in Week 4 against the Jets.

More News
Our Latest Stories