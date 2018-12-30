Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Inactive Sunday
Fournette (foot/ankle) is inactive for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Texans.
In Fournette's absence, some combo of Carlos Hyde, T.J. Yeldon and David Williams will be in line to handle Jacksonville's Week 17 backfield duties. With a time-share likely in effort, neither of the trio are especially high-percentage fantasy plays.
