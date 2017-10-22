Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Inactive Sunday
Fournette (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts.
With the Jaguars on bye in Week 8, the team will exercise caution with Fournette, with an eye toward allowing his ankle issue to settle down in advance of the team's Nov. 5 contest against the Bengals. In Fournette's absence, look for Chris Ivory to lead Jacksonville's Week 7 rushing attack, with Corey Grant and T. J. Yeldon, who has been inactive of late, in reserve.
More News
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Receives questionable designation for Week 7•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Not practicing Friday•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Expects to play Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Sitting out practice again Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Uncertain for Sunday in Indy•
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...
-
Week 7 RB rankings
Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...