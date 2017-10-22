Fournette (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts.

With the Jaguars on bye in Week 8, the team will exercise caution with Fournette, with an eye toward allowing his ankle issue to settle down in advance of the team's Nov. 5 contest against the Bengals. In Fournette's absence, look for Chris Ivory to lead Jacksonville's Week 7 rushing attack, with Corey Grant and T. J. Yeldon, who has been inactive of late, in reserve.