Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Inefficient rusher against Texans
Fournette logged 47 rushing yards on 15 attempts, and collected four receptions for 40 yards during Sunday's 13-12 loss to Houston.
Fournette has bailed out fantasy GMs by way of unexpected receiving production, accounting for four receptions in each of Jacksonville's first two games after exceeding three catches just one time in eight appearances during 2018. Fournette's Week 1 yards per carry average of 5.1 against the Chiefs was an extremely encouraging indicator that he would improve upon his 3.3 average from last year, but he was largely contained by Houston on Sunday, only twice breaking runs that yielded more than four yards. The Jaguars have another interdivisional matchup coming up on Thursday Night Football, this time going up against a Titans defense that held Colts No. 1 running back Marlon Mack to 2.5 yards per attempt Sunday.
