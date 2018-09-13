Fournette (hamstring) said he expects his status for Sunday's contest against the Patriots to come down to a "game-time decision," Jeff Darlington of ESPN reports. "I started running on [the strained hamstring]," Fournette said Thursday. "It feels good. So that's progress. We'll see...I like my chances more and more as the day has gone on."

Fournette will go down as a non-participant in practice for the second straight day, but it sounds like he at least increased his activity on the side Thursday. Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone suggested Wednesday that Fournette might not practice at any point this week, but that wouldn't necessarily preclude the running back from being available come Sunday. Fantasy owners should nonetheless prepare to have a backup plan available in the event Fournette's hamstring doesn't respond to treatment as well as anticipated and forces him to sit out the Week 2 matchup.