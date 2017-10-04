Fournette, who is nursing an ankle injury, is expected to see a limited workload in Wednesday's practice, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

The Jaguars had previously excluded Fournette from their injury report since the week leading up to the season opener, but it appears he's a little nicked up following four consecutive weeks of sizable workloads. The ankle issue doesn't look to be a major concern for the rookie at this juncture, but his full participation in a practice at some point this week would give more peace of mind to his fantasy owners heading into Sunday's tilt with the Steelers. Though Fournette has collected four touchdowns in as many games this season, his efficiency on the ground (3.5 yards per carry on 81 totes) leaves something to be desired.