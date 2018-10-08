Fournette (hamstring) isn't expected to return for Week 6 against the Cowboys, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Fournette always seemed destined for a multi-game absence after he aggravated his persistent hamstring injury during a Week 4 win over the Jets. He already sat out Sunday's 30-14 loss to the Chiefs, with T.J. Yeldon dominating backfield work after Corey Grant (foot) suffered a season-ending Lisfranc injury. Fournette is likely to miss at least one more game, though the Jaguars will reevaluate him Wednesday to see if there's any possibility of a return for Sunday's matchup with the Cowboys, per ESPN.com's Michael DiRocco.

