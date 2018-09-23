Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Likely to play Sunday
Fournette (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Tennessee, is likely to play, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Both fellow running back T.J. Yeldon (ankle) and Fournette at this stage appear to be trending in the right direction to play Sunday. However, this report isn't official so fantasy owners will want to watch Fournette's status before the Jaguars kick off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.
