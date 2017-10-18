Fournette (ankle) isn't expected to take part in Wednesday's practice, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

The rookie sustained an ankle sprain in the Jaguars' Week 6 loss to the Rams, but the injury is believed to be minor and isn't expected to put him at much risk of missing Sunday's tilt with the Colts. However, with Fournette already having accumulated 130 carries through six games -- the second-highest total in the NFL -- the Jaguars are understandably exercising caution with his workload during practice. Don't be surprised if Fournette is no more than a limited participant in the team's practices Thursday or Friday as the team makes keeping him fresh for Sunday its top priority.