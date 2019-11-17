Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Limited by game script

Fournette carried the ball eight times for 23 yards in the team's Week 11 loss to the Colts. He also added seven receptions for 34 yards.

Fournette failed to reach double-digit carries for the first time this season, racking up a season-low 23 yards on the ground in the process. The team had racked up just 145 yards prior to halftime and fell behind on the scoreboard 17-7 prior to touching the ball for the first time in the second half. That game script held Fournette back on the ground, though it did allow him to total seven receptions, salvaging his day from a total yards perspective. Things won't get any easier in Week 12 as Fournette and the Jaguars are set to face the Buccaneers -- one of the better rushing defenses in the league.