Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Limited by neck issue

Fournette was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report due to a neck injury.

The Jaguars didn't actually practice Wednesday, so Fournette's activity will need to be monitored again Thursday. At this point, there haven't been any reports to suggest that Fournette is in danger of sitting out Sunday against the Colts.

