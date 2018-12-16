Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Limited in low-scoring loss
Fournette rushed 11 times for 46 yards and added three receptions for 18 yards on four targets in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Redskins.
This was another awful offensive effort from the Jaguars, who scored their lone touchdown on a punt return. Fournette's a talented running back, but he's finding little running room with defenses stacking the box and daring quarterback Cody Kessler to thrown. Perhaps things will get easier for Fournette in Week 16 against a Dolphins defense that just allowed three rushing touchdowns to the VIkings.
