Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Limited to start week
Fournette (ankle) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.
Fournette was limited last Wednesday with the same injury and he ended up logging full practices Thursday and Friday before rumbling for a career-high 181 yards and two scores in a 30-9 win over the Steelers. He's likely in no danger of missing Sunday's game against the Rams.
