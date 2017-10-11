Play

Fournette (ankle) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.

Fournette was limited last Wednesday with the same injury and he ended up logging full practices Thursday and Friday before rumbling for a career-high 181 yards and two scores in a 30-9 win over the Steelers. He's likely in no danger of missing Sunday's game against the Rams.

