Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Limited with ankle injury
Fournette (ankle) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Mike Kaye of WJXX ABC 25 Jacksonville reports.
As expected, Fournette is on the injury report for the first time since Week 1, seemingly with a new issue. He was adamant back in August that his preseason injury involved his foot/toe area and therefore wasn't related to the ankle issue that interrupted his final season at LSU. While it's not entirely clear that the current issue is unrelated to his past injuries, Fournette's ability to practice in some capacity suggests the ankle isn't a major threat to his availability for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh. It would nonetheless be wise to see how he progresses throughout the week of practice.
