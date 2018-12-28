Fournette (foot/ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's season finale against the Texans, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

With the doubtful designation, Fournette belongs nowhere near Week 17 fantasy lineups. In his likely absence Sunday, some combo of Carlos Hyde (knee, questionable), T.J. Yeldon and David Williams is in line to handle Jacksonville's backfield duties.

