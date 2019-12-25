Play

Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Listed as limited on practice estimation

Fournette (neck) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimation.

The Jaguars didn't actually practice Wednesday, so we'll have to see what Fournette does on the field Thursday before raising any red flags about his availability for Sunday's game against the Colts.

