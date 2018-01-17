Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Listed as limited practice participant
Fournette (ankle) was listed as a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.
Per Mike DiRocco of ESPN.com, Fournette was not injured after being involved in a minor car accident on Tuesday, but his practice participation Wednesday was impacted by an ankle issue that forced the running back to exit this past Sunday's AFC divisional-round contest for a spell. We fully expect Fournette to be available for this weekend's AFC championship, but it remains to be seen if he approaches the contest with an injury designation or ends up being removed from the Jaguars' final injury report of the week come Friday.
