Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Listed as questionable
Fournette (hamstring) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
The same applies to fellow running back T.J. Yeldon (ankle), but at this stage things appear to be trending in the right direction for Fournette with regard to his Week 3 status. In any case, the Jaguars kick off at 1:00 ET on Sunday, so Fournette's availability will be known before the first wave of NFL contests begin this weekend.
More News
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Takes part in Friday's practice•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Logs another limited practice•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Set to practice again•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Turns in limited practice Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Returning to practice•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Officially inactive•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
TNF Recap: Mayfield era begins
Chris Towers breaks down a wild Thursday game that featured the start of an exciting new era...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Lynch vs. Peterson for Week 3 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Marshawn Lynch...
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...