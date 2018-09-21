Fournette (hamstring) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

The same applies to fellow running back T.J. Yeldon (ankle), but at this stage things appear to be trending in the right direction for Fournette with regard to his Week 3 status. In any case, the Jaguars kick off at 1:00 ET on Sunday, so Fournette's availability will be known before the first wave of NFL contests begin this weekend.