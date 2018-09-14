Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Listed as questionable
Fournette (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.
Fournette was not spotted during the media-access portion of Friday's practice, but the running back previously noted that his status for Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff against the Patriots would probably come down to a "game-time decision." If Fournette is limited or unable to go in Week 2, T.J. Yeldon would get the start in his place.
More News
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Not spotted at Friday's practice•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Labels status as 'game-time decision'•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Not expected to practice Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: May not practice this week•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Set to miss practice Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Considered day-to-day•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF roundup, plus the latest news
If you missed Thursday's game, Chris Towers is here to catch you up on everything you missed,...
-
Powell vs. Crowell for Week 2 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Bilal Powell vs....
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks: Week 2
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
What to know for Week 2
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 2 and tells you what you need to know.