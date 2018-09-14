Fournette (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.

Fournette was not spotted during the media-access portion of Friday's practice, but the running back previously noted that his status for Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff against the Patriots would probably come down to a "game-time decision." If Fournette is limited or unable to go in Week 2, T.J. Yeldon would get the start in his place.