Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Logs another limited practice
Fournette (hamstring) remained limited at Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
That Fournette has practiced two straight days bodes well for his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Titans, but there's still a decent chance that he ends up being listed as questionable for the contest. Added context will arrive Friday, which should hopefully reveal whether Fournette's status is actually up in the air this weekend or closer to the "probable" injury designation once used by the NFL. For his part, Fournette told Daniel Popper of The Athletic on Thursday he feels "way better" this week after the hamstring strain kept him inactive in the Week 2 win over New England.
