Fournette (hamstring) remained sidelined at Thursday's practice.

Fournette being ruled out for Sunday's game in London against the Eagles looks like a mere formality at this point. Once that's in the books, as expected, he'll presumably take aim at a possible return to action on Nov. 11 against the Colts, following the Jaguars' Week 9 bye. In his anticipated absence, T.J. Yeldon and newcomer Carlos Hyde will be tasked with handling the team's Week 8 backfield duties.

