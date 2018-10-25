Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Logs another missed practice
Fournette (hamstring) remained sidelined at Thursday's practice.
Fournette being ruled out for Sunday's game in London against the Eagles looks like a mere formality at this point. Once that's in the books, as expected, he'll presumably take aim at a possible return to action on Nov. 11 against the Colts, following the Jaguars' Week 9 bye. In his anticipated absence, T.J. Yeldon and newcomer Carlos Hyde will be tasked with handling the team's Week 8 backfield duties.
