Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Logs full practice
Fournette (quadriceps) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice
Fournette's ability to log a full practice supports head coach Doug Marrone's assertion that the running back will return for Sunday's game in San Francisco after sitting out for a blowout win of the Texans in Week 15. The 49ers have limited opposing RBs to 3.9 yards per carry and six rushing touchdowns, but they've struggled to defend backs in the passing game and haven't had much luck in tough matchups against the likes of Ezekiel Elliott, Todd Gurley and Adrian Peterson.
