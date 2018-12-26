Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Logs limited practice Wednesday
Updating an earlier report, Fournette (foot/ankle) logged a limited practice Wednesday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Fournette's presence on the practice field Wednesday presumably puts him on track to suit up in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Texans, a game in which QB Blake Bortles will return to Jacksonville's starting lineup. Fournette turned his 18 Week 16 carries into 43 yards and a TD, while adding three catches for 28 yards in the Jaguars' 17-7 win over Miami. He'll look to finish up the 2018 season on a high note against a Houston defense that has been tough on the run, allowing an average of 86.2 yards per game on the ground to date.
