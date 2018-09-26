Fournette (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Meanwhile, fellow running back T.J. Yeldon (ankle) missed practice. Given that Fournette was able to practice in a limited fashion all of last week, we suspect that in the absence of any setbacks, the Jaguars' top running back is on track to return to action Sunday against the Jets.

