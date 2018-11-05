Fournette (hamstring) didn't appear to have any limitations at practice Monday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Fournette reportedly worked with the first-team offense in his first confirmed practice appearance since late September. The Jaguars had been hoping to get him back in the lineup after a Week 9 bye, and it seems the powerful running back is on track for his long-awaited return. The Jaguars will release their initial injury report Wednesday as they prepare for Sunday's game in Indianapolis. Fournette presumably will lead the backfield if he returns to action, but T.J. Yeldon and Carlos Hyde likely would retain minor roles.