Fournette has looked good in practice, according to John Oehser of Jaguars.com.

The caveat is that he hasn't done much contact work, which makes sense for someone who is locked in as a starter and is expected to handle a lot of carries this season. However, there were some less-than-promising signs coming out of Jacksonville this offseason, starting with April reports that the team tried to trade Fournette but wasn't able to. The Jags then declined the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, right around the same time they signed passing-down specialist Chris Thompson. While he still figures to take plenty of carries, Fournette isn't likely to approach last year's 76 receptions, now working under OC Jay Gruden rather than John DeFillipo. The extent of Fournette's workload may involve some guesswork ahead of a Week 1 matchup with the Colts.