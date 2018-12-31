Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Loses contract guarantees
The Jaguars voided the guarantees in Fournette's (ankle) contract after he was suspended for Week 13 against the Colts, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Fournette played a central role in a brawl during a Week 12 loss to Buffalo, earning a suspension that technically allowed the Jaguars to alter his rookie contract. The team probably wouldn't have made the decision if this was just a matter of the suspension alone, considering it fractures the relationship with a player selected fourth overall in last year's draft. Questions about his future with the team existed prior to the brawl, with Fournette appearing to gain some weight after he missed six of the first eight games this season while recovering from a hamstring injury. He finished the year with just 3.5 yards per carry, taking a step back from his already-underwhelming rookie mark of 3.9 YPC. Fournette does have 20 touchdowns in 24 NFL appearances including playoffs, and he had some big moments last season en route to an appearance in the AFC championship game. Criticized by Jaguars VP Tom Coughlin for his obvious lack of interest while watching his team lose to the Texans in Week 17, the talented young running back figures to be the subject of trade rumors this offseason.
More News
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Draws ire from bench•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Inactive Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Listed as doubtful•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Not spotted Friday•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Misses practice Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...