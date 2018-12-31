The Jaguars voided the guarantees in Fournette's (ankle) contract after he was suspended for Week 13 against the Colts, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Fournette played a central role in a brawl during a Week 12 loss to Buffalo, earning a suspension that technically allowed the Jaguars to alter his rookie contract. The team probably wouldn't have made the decision if this was just a matter of the suspension alone, considering it fractures the relationship with a player selected fourth overall in last year's draft. Questions about his future with the team existed prior to the brawl, with Fournette appearing to gain some weight after he missed six of the first eight games this season while recovering from a hamstring injury. He finished the year with just 3.5 yards per carry, taking a step back from his already-underwhelming rookie mark of 3.9 YPC. Fournette does have 20 touchdowns in 24 NFL appearances including playoffs, and he had some big moments last season en route to an appearance in the AFC championship game. Criticized by Jaguars VP Tom Coughlin for his obvious lack of interest while watching his team lose to the Texans in Week 17, the talented young running back figures to be the subject of trade rumors this offseason.