Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Made inactive after missed appointments
Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone decided to make Fournette inactive for Sunday's game against the Bengals after the rookie missed some appointments recently, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Rapoport notes that Fournette missed a workout and a treatment session, while Field Yates of ESPN relays that the running back was also absent from the team's photo earlier this week. With Marrone intent on "trying to establish a culture," per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Fournette will be held accountable for his multiple absences, though it's not expected that he'll miss additional games beyond Sunday. Chris Ivory is slated to start in Fournette's stead in Week 9 and is expected to split time out of the backfield with T.J. Yeldon.
