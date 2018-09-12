Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: May not practice this week
Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said that Fournette (hamstring) could be withheld from all three of the team's practices this week and still play Sunday against the Patriots, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Fournette will sit out Wednesday while he continues to battle a minor hamstring strain, and it appears a similar plan could be in place for Thursday, too. Marrone acknowledged that Fournette is unlikely to truly test out the health of his hamstring until Friday, though it's not a given that the running back will be cleared for the team's final practice session that same day. It appears Jacksonville is content to take a day-to-day approach with the second-year back while he manages the injury, leaving his availability for the weekend something of a question mark.
