Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: May not return until after bye week
Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL suggests that Fournette (hamstring) could return to action in Week 10 against the Colts, following the Jaguars' Week 9 bye.
Fournette is already ruled out this week, but the idea of him being sidelined longer became more plausible with the Jaguars' acquisition of running back Carlos Hyde on Friday. At the very least, Hyde gives the team's backfield some added depth, but once he's up to speed with the team's playbook, we'd expect him to split work with with T.J. Yeldon (and Jamaal Charles to a lesser degree) until Fournette is back to full strength. While there's been no recent setbacks reported with Fournette's hamstring, adding Hyde to the mix will allow the 3-3 Jaguars to proceed cautiously their their top back, with the long haul in mind.
