Fournette (quad) was not spotted at practice Thursday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Fournette also missed Wednesday's practice, so his status will need to be tracked closely as Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff against the Texans approaches. Next up for the Jaguars' carries in the event that Fournette is limited or out this weekend are Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon. Look for added clarity on Fournette's Week 15 availability to arrive no later than Friday, once the Jaguars submit their final injury report.