Fournette (ankle/foot) missed practice Thursday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Fournette logged a limited session Wednesday, so Thursday's downgrade in participation is notable, though it remains to seen if it was simply a case of his reps being managed or indicative of a setback. If Fournette ends up sidelined this weekend against the Texans, some combo of Carlos Hyde, T.J. Yeldon and David Williams would handle Jacksonvill's Week 17 backfield duties.

