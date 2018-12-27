Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Misses practice Thursday
Fournette (ankle/foot) missed practice Thursday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Fournette logged a limited session Wednesday, so Thursday's downgrade in participation is notable, though it remains to seen if it was simply a case of his reps being managed or indicative of a setback. If Fournette ends up sidelined this weekend against the Texans, some combo of Carlos Hyde, T.J. Yeldon and David Williams would handle Jacksonvill's Week 17 backfield duties.
