Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Misses practice with quad issue
Fournette (quad) did not practice Wednesday.
Fournette has been able to play through a right ankle issue of late, but he's now also dealing with a quad concern. His absence from practice Wednesday could well be precautionary, but that notion may not be solidified until Thursday, assuming Fournette returns to practice in some capacity.
