Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Misses Thursday's practice
Fournette (neck) didn't practice Thursday.
After being listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate, Fournette ended up sitting out Thursday's session. What the running back is able to do Friday will thus be telling with regard to his status for Sunday's game against the Colts. If Fournette is limited or out this weekend, Ryquell Armstead would be next up for carries in the Jaguars' Week 17 backfield.
