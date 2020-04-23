Play

Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: No movement on trade

Multiple NFL executives said there hasn't been any movement on a potential Fournette trade, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

It isn't clear exactly what that means, as it could be a matter of the Jaguars not making a serious effort to trade him, or it might just be that other teams aren't taking interest. There's also a middle scenario where there's a genuine desire to trade him and real interest in acquiring him, but not at the current price the Jaguars are asking for. The 25-year-old running back is entering the fourth season of his rookie contract, with a May 4 deadline looming for the Jaguars to decide on picking up a fifth-year option that's guaranteed for injury only. Recent reports suggested Fournette could be traded before or during the 2020 NFL Draft.

