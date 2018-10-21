Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Not expected back until Week 10
Fournette isn't expected to be available to play until Nov. 11 against the Colts due to his lingering hamstring injury, according to sources familiar with his situation, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The Jaguars' decision to bolster their backfield depth by acquiring Carlos Hyde from the Browns on Friday implied that there was some concern within the organization about Fournette's health, but Jacksonville has no plans to place the second-year player on injured reserve, per Schefter. If the report proves accurate, Fournette, who will miss his third straight game Sunday against the Texans, would sit out the Jaguars' Week 8 game against the Eagles before potentially returning after a Week 9 bye. In the meantime, T.J. Yeldon looks set to handle a lead role versus Houston, though he and Hyde could split work in more even fashion next weekend.
