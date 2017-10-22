Jacksonville is not expecting Fournette (ankle) to play Sunday against Indianapolis, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After tweaking an ankle in the second half of the Jaguars' Week 6 loss to the Rams, Fournette was a spectator in all three of the team's practices this week. With a bye in Week 8, not having Fournette play Sunday would give him two weeks to rest his injury. Despite this report Fournette hasn't officially been ruled out, so fantasy players will still want to check his status before the 1 pm ET kickoff.