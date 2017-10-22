Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Not expected to play Sunday
Jacksonville is not expecting Fournette (ankle) to play Sunday against Indianapolis, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
After tweaking an ankle in the second half of the Jaguars' Week 6 loss to the Rams, Fournette was a spectator in all three of the team's practices this week. With a bye in Week 8, not having Fournette play Sunday would give him two weeks to rest his injury. Despite this report Fournette hasn't officially been ruled out, so fantasy players will still want to check his status before the 1 pm ET kickoff.
More News
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Receives questionable designation for Week 7•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Not practicing Friday•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Expects to play Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Sitting out practice again Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Uncertain for Sunday in Indy•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Likely to sit out Wednesday•
-
Week 7 DFS plays
If you're playing on FanDuel there's no better game to stack than the Falcons and the Patr...
-
Jamey Eisenberg Week 7 sleepers
Chris Ivory and Derrick Henry could be popular players in Week 7 based on injuries at running...
-
Week 7 backup plans
Chris Towers goes through the biggest names on the injury to figure out who you might need...
-
NFL Week 7 fantasy football rankings
Out advanced computer model says bench Keenan Allen and start Nelson Agholor in your fantasy...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Thursday recap: Cooper explodes
Amari Cooper broke out in a big way. What else happened on Thursday around the league? Chris...