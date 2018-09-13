Fournette (hamstring) is not expected to practice Thursday, according to Tad Dickman of Jaguars PR.

Head coach Doug Marrone hinted Wednesday that Fournette could miss practice all week, so it comes as little surprise that he is unlikely to get in any work Thursday. Regardless of Thursday's participation, though, Fournette should still have a chance to play Sunday against the Patriots.

