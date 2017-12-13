Fournette is not expected to practice Wednesday due to a quad injury.

Fournette was slowed by an ankle injury the last few weeks, but he is now dealing with a different setback heading into Week 15. The severity of his latest injury is uncertain, so it remains to be seen if it will have any effect on his availability for Sunday's matchup with the Texans. Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon would figure to share the carries in some fashion if it turns out Fournette's injured quad keeps him off the field Sunday.