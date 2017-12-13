Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Not expected to practice Wednesday
Fournette is not expected to practice Wednesday due to a quad injury.
Fournette was slowed by an ankle injury the last few weeks, but he is now dealing with a different setback heading into Week 15. The severity of his latest injury is uncertain, so it remains to be seen if it will have any effect on his availability for Sunday's matchup with the Texans. Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon would figure to share the carries in some fashion if it turns out Fournette's injured quad keeps him off the field Sunday.
More News
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Cracks century mark in win•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Scores touchdown in Week 13 win•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Practices fully Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Shut down in desert•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Cleared to face Cardinals•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Limited Wednesday•
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 15 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the second week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback options to replace the injured Carson Wentz, as well...
-
Week 15 Rest of Season rankings
You're THIS close to making your league's title game -- make sure your roster is as strong...