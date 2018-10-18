Fournette (hamstring) is not expected to participate in Thursday's practice.

After some encouraging news came Wednesday when head coach Doug Marrone said Fournette would attempt to practice Thursday, it looks like the tailback will be sidelined once again, putting his status for Sunday's game against the Texans in serious doubt. It's unclear whether or not Fournette suffered a setback or it was decided he just was not ready to make a return to practice, but all signs are pointing to him remaining on the sideline this weekend. Look for another update on Fournette to come later on Thursday, as the Jaguars may provide more clarity on why he didn't practice.

