Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Not in line to practice Thursday
Fournette (hamstring) is not expected to participate in Thursday's practice.
After some encouraging news came Wednesday when head coach Doug Marrone said Fournette would attempt to practice Thursday, it looks like the tailback will be sidelined once again, putting his status for Sunday's game against the Texans in serious doubt. It's unclear whether or not Fournette suffered a setback or it was decided he just was not ready to make a return to practice, but all signs are pointing to him remaining on the sideline this weekend. Look for another update on Fournette to come later on Thursday, as the Jaguars may provide more clarity on why he didn't practice.
More News
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Could practice Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Unavailable for first Week 7 practice•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Week 7 status up in air•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Out Sunday, but has chance to play in Week 7•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Remains out, but present Friday•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Remains sidelined•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Fantasy Football Week 7 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
What you missed: Yeldon ailing?
Chris Towers catches you up on all the news you might have missed from Wednesday's practices...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Not slowin' Cohen
Tarik Cohen isn't just a gadget player anymore. The Bears have figured out how to feature him,...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, and Risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the NFL schedule to give you players to start, players...
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...