Fournette (quad) did not take part in Friday's practice, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.

Fournette said Thursday that he expects to play in Sunday's matchup with the Texans, but he has not practiced at all this week, which does not bode well for his chances of actually taking the field in Week 15. Those hoping to include Fournette in this week's fantasy lineups will want to have another option ready in case he cannot go; and in that scenario, Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon would both figure to play a role in the Jaguars' backfield.