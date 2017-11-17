Fournette (ankle) did not suit up for Friday's practice, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Fournette was limited at the Jaguars' first two practices of the week, which did not seem like much cause for concern. However, his absence Friday firmly puts his availability for Week 11 into question. Expect the Jaguars to provide more details regarding Fournette's status after Friday's practice comes to a close.