Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Not practicing Friday
Fournette (ankle) will not participate in Friday's practice, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Fournette said Thursday that he expects to play in Sunday's matchup with the Colts, but with him unable to practice Friday for the third day in a row, his Week 7 availability is certainly in questions. The Jaguars will provide an update on Fournette's status after Friday's practice, and if the team decides to rule him out, Chris Ivory would be in line to be the team's top ball carrier Sunday.
