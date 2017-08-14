Fournette (foot) is not participating in Monday's practice, Ryan O'Halloran of the Florida Times-Union reports.

Fournette was revealed Sunday to be dealing with a foot injury, so it comes as no surprise that the Jaguars are resting their rookie first-rounder to start this week. In truth, given Fournette's importance in rebalancing the team's offense, he should probably be sidelined until Jacksonville deem he's 100 percent again. At the moment, it's unclear how long this year's fourth overall pick is expected to need to recover, but considering his final year at LSU was derailed by an ankle issue, the Jags would certainly be well advised to exercise caution with his latest ailment.