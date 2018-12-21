Fournette said Friday that he feels healthy heading into the Jaguars' Week 16 matchup with the Dolphins, but admitted his conditioning isn't where he wants it to be. "I could be in better shape," Fournette said. "I'm fine, though."

Fournette's status for Sunday appeared more uncertain earlier this week after he sustained a foot injury in the Week 15 loss to the Redskins, but he allayed any concern by practicing fully Wednesday through Friday. While that's a good sign for Fournette for taking back a hefty workload on the ground, the 23-year-old hasn't showcased the same power and explosiveness he displayed as a rookie, attributes that made him a first-round pick in many fantasy leagues. While shoddy quarterback play and recurring hamstring issues haven't helped Fournette's case, his 3.4 yards-per-carry average has still made him a major disappointment when he's been able to take the field. He'll look to close out the season with better showings against Miami this weekend and in Houston in Week 17 to help restore confidence in his long-term prospects.