Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Not slated to practice
Fournette (hamstring) isn't expected to participate in Wednesday's practice, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
It's likely that Fournette will be a spectator at practice throughout the week or a limited participant at most after Ian Rapoport of NFL Network previously reported that the Jaguars intend to hold him out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. After sitting out Weeks 2 and 3 with the same injury, Fournette logged just 24 offensive snaps in the Jaguars' Week 4 win over the Jets before departing after aggravating the issue. At this point, it appears Jacksonville's main goal is to ensure Fournette is fully healthy before easing him back into game action, so T.J. Yeldon should be in store for a second start in a row out of the backfield this weekend.
More News
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Officially out for Week 6•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Likely out another week at minimum•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Iffy for Week 6•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Ruled out for Week 5•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Unlikely to practice Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Facing more uncertainty with hamstring•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
What you missed on Tuesday
Evan Engram is getting close to returning but Deshaun Watson is day-to-day. Here's what you...
-
Week 6 streaming options
The streaming options at quarterback, tight end, DST and kicker for Week 6? Here are the best...
-
Podcast: Sell Brees? Kamara worry?
Did we just get a glimpse of New Orleans’ offense going forward? What does that mean for Alvin...
-
Week 6 Fantasy Football trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Waiver Wire: Ajayi replacements at top
With Jay Ajayi set to miss the remainder of the season, there's a big opportunity in the Eagles'...