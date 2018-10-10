Fournette (hamstring) isn't expected to participate in Wednesday's practice, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

It's likely that Fournette will be a spectator at practice throughout the week or a limited participant at most after Ian Rapoport of NFL Network previously reported that the Jaguars intend to hold him out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. After sitting out Weeks 2 and 3 with the same injury, Fournette logged just 24 offensive snaps in the Jaguars' Week 4 win over the Jets before departing after aggravating the issue. At this point, it appears Jacksonville's main goal is to ensure Fournette is fully healthy before easing him back into game action, so T.J. Yeldon should be in store for a second start in a row out of the backfield this weekend.

More News
Our Latest Stories