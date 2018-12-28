Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Not spotted Friday
Fournette (ankle) was not spotted at Friday's practice, according to John Reid of The Florida Times-Union.
Fournette was able to practice on a limited basis, but it looks he will sit out entirely Friday for the second day in a row. That leaves his status for Week 17 up in the air until the Jaguars release their final injury report of the week after Friday's practice concludes.
