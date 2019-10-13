Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Notable pass-catching contributions

Fournette ran for 72 yards on 20 carries and caught all six of his targets for 46 yards during Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Saints.

The Jaguars' star running back entered Sunday seeking his first career three-game streak of 100-yard rushing outings. However, he only exceeded a four-yard gain on three of his 20 carries and was held to a sub-4.0 yard-per-carry average for just the second time this season as New Orleans' battle-tested front seven snapped his streak. What's encouraging is that Fournette has averaged 24 carries per game over the past three weeks after logging fewer than 15 attempts per game Weeks 1 through 3. The receiving upside, too, is an asset for Fournette, as he has four-plus receptions in every game but one thus far in 2019, heading into a Week 7 matchup against a Bengals defense that surrendered nearly 270 team rushing yards to Baltimore on Sunday.